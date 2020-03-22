Barkevious Mingo agrees to one-year deal with Bears

Getty Images

Linebacker Barkevious Mingo has played for five teams the past five seasons, and he just agreed to terms with a different team than the previous five.

Mingo will sign a one-year, $1.187 million deal with the Bears, with $887,000 fully guaranteed, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans had interest in keeping Mingo and made an offer, Wilson adds, but Mingo opted to go to Chicago.

Mingo, 29, spent his first three seasons in Cleveland after the Browns made him the sixth overall choice. He then went to New England in 2016, Indianapolis in 2017, Seattle in 2018 and Houston last season.

Mingo appeared in 16 games but made only one start in 2019. He saw action on 73 defensive snaps and 318 on special teams.

In his seven seasons, Mingo has 220 tackles, 10 sacks, 14 pass breakups, an interception and five forced fumbles.