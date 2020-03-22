Bears sign Jordan Lucas

Getty Images

The Bears have made their second addition to the secondary of the weekend.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears have signed safety Jordan Lucas to a one-year deal worth $1 million. They signed cornerback Artie Burns on Saturday.

Lucas spent the last two seasons with the Chiefs. He appeared in 14 regular season games and all three of their postseason contests with most of his playing time coming on special teams. He finished the season with seven tackles.

The Bears have also re-signed safety Deon Bush in recent days. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix left to sign a one-year deal with the Cowboys.