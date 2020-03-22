Buccaneers re-sign Andrew Adams

Getty Images

Safety Andrew Adams played for the Buccaneers in 2018, but the team didn’t re-sign him as a free agent and he wound up in Detroit.

Adams didn’t make the Lions and landed back in Tampa last September. The Bucs aren’t letting him get away this time.

Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports that Adams is returning to the Bucs on a one-year deal. Adams will make $1.01 million, but will only count $750,000 against the salary cap as a result of the minimum-salary benefit rule in the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Adams started 15 of the 27 games he played for the Buccaneers the last two years and recorded 84 tackles, five interceptions and a forced fumble.