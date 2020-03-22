Cameron Brate reworks contract with Buccaneers

Getty Images

Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate‘s contract for the 2020 season called for $4 million of his $6 million base salary to become guaranteed if he was on the roster on Sunday, but there’s been an alteration to the pact.

Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports that Brate restructured his deal with the team. The details of the restructure are not known, but Auman notes that it likely includes a pay cut of some kind as General Manager Jason Licht only said “potentially” when asked if Brate could remain on the roster under the terms of his previous deal.

Brate first joined the Bucs in 2014 as an undrafted free agent, played five games as a rookie and then wound up on the Saints’ practice squad after being cut in 2015. He returned to Tampa in September of that season and has been a regular in the lineup ever since.

Brate caught 36 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns last season while splitting time at tight end with O.J. Howard.