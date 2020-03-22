Chance Warmack returns to NFL, joins the Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks are giving Chance Warmack an opportunity.

The former first-round pick, best known while at Alabama for a jersey that wasn’t quite long enough to cover his belly, is back in the NFL after a one-year hiatus.

Per a league source, the Seahawks will be signing Warmack.

The 10th overall pick in the 2013 draft, Warmack spent four years with the Titans and two with the Eagles. He was a member of the Super Bowl LII champions.

Word recently emerged that Warmack was hoping to get back into the game.