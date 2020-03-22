D.J. Swearinger re-signs with Saints

Getty Images

D.J. Swearinger signed with the Saints late in the 2019 season and he’ll return to try to make the team in 2020.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Swearinger has re-signed with the team. It is a one-year, $1.1 million deal for the veteran safety.

The Saints were Swearinger’s third stop of the 2019 season. He opened the year with Arizona, but the Cardinals released him after he started the first four games of the season. The Raiders picked him up and he started three-of-four games before being dropped again.

Swearinger played one game for the Saints and finished the year with 50 tackles across all his stops.

The Saints signed Malcolm Jenkins this week and seem unlikely to bring back Vonn Bell as a result of that addition to the safety corps.