Falcons re-sign Ryan Allen after releasing him Friday

When the Falcons released punter Ryan Allen on Friday, word was that he would be back with the team soon.

According to multiple reports, Allen has already re-signed with the team. The move was a procedural one as it allowed the Falcons to lower Allen’s cap number via the minimum-salary benefit.

Allen initially signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in February after closing out last season as their punter. He appeared in eight games overall for Atlanta last season and averaged 41.9 yards on 28 overall kicks.

The Falcons went through four punters last season, but are down to two with Allen and Sam Irwin-Hill on the roster at the moment.