Gerald McCoy takes modest deal while Ndamukong Suh once again waits

They were the second and third selections, respectively, in the 2010 draft. One quickly has agreed to terms on a new deal, while the other is once again waiting.

Third overall pick Gerald McCoy, who spent 2019 with the Panthers after being cut but the Buccaneers, has a very reasonable three-year, $18.3 million contract with the Cowboys. Per a source with knowledge of the terms of the deal, McCoy gets $3 million to sign, a $2.5 million fully-guaranteed 2020 base salary, a $5 million base salary in 2021 that becomes fully guaranteed next March, and a non-guaranteed base salary of $5.25 million in 2020.

McCoy also has per-game roster bonuses of up to $750,000 per year, annual workout bonuses of $100,000 per year, and an annual workout de-escalator of $250,000 per season. The deal also includes up to $750,000 per year in incentives based on playing time and postseason qualification and achievement.

Suh, meanwhile, continues to wait for his next gig. That’s what happened in 2019; he went unsigned until late May, joining the Bucs after McCoy was released.

Suh, who has played for the Lions, Dolphins, Rams, and Buccaneers, is No. 17 on the list of the top 25 remaining free agents, as crafted on Saturday night based on the extent to which the market has been picked over.