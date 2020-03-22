Kraft buys ad in Tampa to thank Brady, tell Bucs fans to “take care of him”

Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft bought billboards in New England to say goodbye to Tom Brady, and he’s buying ads to roll out the red carpet for him in Tampa as well.

On Page 3A of today’s Tampa Bay Times is a full-page ad from Kraft and his family with “THANK YOU TOM” at the top.

“For 20 amazing years, you gave us everything you had,” it reads. “When you arrived as a sixth-round pick — and the best selection this franchise has ever made — no one imagined all you’d accomplish or how much you’d soon mean to an entire region. . . . To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community — take care of him. You got a great one.”

After 20 years in New England, Brady hit free agency and moved to Tampa Bay. Although he’s now a Buccaneer, he’ll always be a Patriot.