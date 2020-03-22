Philip Rivers: Trust in Colts coaches creates confidence

Getty Images

When Philip Rivers reviews his 2019 season, he sees a lot of the same things that other people do.

Rivers knows he’s “not coming off my best year” and he acknowledged having thoughts about calling it a career. Rivers decided he still loves playing and still feels he can play at a higher level than he did last season, which meant he just needed to find someone who wanted him after the Chargers said farewell.

He found that team in Indianapolis and it came with a familiar coaching staff. Colts head coach Frank Reich, offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni and tight ends coach Jason Michael all spent time with the Chargers and Rivers told Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com that he believes that provides a good chance at success this season.

“There’s a good dynamic there,” Rivers said. “And I do think there’s a trust factor that was built with our time in San Diego. I think that’s important for a play caller and Nick as the coordinator. It’s important to have that trust. Frank has called a play before and we’ve made it work, or I’ve communicated [something] to him. We’ve had a lot of those experiences together, those trust-building experiences. And I think that that certainly lends to the confidence that this is going to be a successful opportunity.”

Rivers signed a one-year deal with the Colts and said he’ll see how he feels after the season before making any calls about continuing his career. However he feels physically, the on-field results of his reunion with those coaches will have much to do with any further chances for Rivers.