Report: Falcons add Laquon Treadwell

Getty Images

The Falcons continue to stack up former first-rounders on offense.

According to Zach Klein of WSB in Atlanta, the Falcons are signing wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.

Treadwell was the Vikings’ first-round pick in 2016, though he never quite lived up to expectations there, catching 65 passes in four seasons.

But, he’s still just 24 and the Falcons aren’t counting on him to be a starter, so it’s a reasonable and presumably low-cost chance to take.

He also adds pedigree to an offense with a lot of it. After signing running back Todd Gurley and trading for tight end Hayden Hurst last week, 10 of their 11 projected starters on offense were first-round picks (fullbacks seldom get chosen that highly).

That group includes wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, quarterback Matt Ryan, Hurst, Gurley, and the offensive line of Jake Matthews, James Carpenter, Alex Mack, Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary.