Report: Falcons add Laquon Treadwell

March 22, 2020
The Falcons continue to stack up former first-rounders on offense.

According to Zach Klein of WSB in Atlanta, the Falcons are signing wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.

Treadwell was the Vikings’ first-round pick in 2016, though he never quite lived up to expectations there, catching 65 passes in four seasons.

But, he’s still just 24 and the Falcons aren’t counting on him to be a starter, so it’s a reasonable and presumably low-cost chance to take.

He also adds pedigree to an offense with a lot of it. After signing running back Todd Gurley and trading for tight end Hayden Hurst last week, 10 of their 11 projected starters on offense were first-round picks (fullbacks seldom get chosen that highly).

That group includes wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, quarterback Matt Ryan, Hurst, Gurley, and the offensive line of Jake Matthews, James Carpenter, Alex MackChris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary.

10 responses to “Report: Falcons add Laquon Treadwell

  1. Didn’t the Vikings draft Treadwell (instead of Michael Thomas) because he was a perfect fit for Teddy’s noodle arm? world-crass.

  2. “never quite lived up to expectations”? That’s a nice way of saying a guy was one of the biggest busts of the century. The Falcons will continue to be a bad team. I think they’re making money and the owner is content, so expect a lot more losing.

  3. Spielman is truly a magician, able to turn a #1 draft pick into a colossal bust with the wave of a wand.

  4. packertruth says:
    March 22, 2020 at 6:33 pm
    Didn’t the Vikings draft Treadwell (instead of Michael Thomas)
    ————-
    There were 5 WRs picked before Michael Thomas, literally every team had a shot at him as well given where he was picked.

  5. charliecharger says:
    March 22, 2020 at 6:37 pm
    “never quite lived up to expectations”? That’s a nice way of saying a guy was one of the biggest busts of the century.
    /////////
    Really? Ok. Where does he rank, for this century, on the bust meter? A 23rd overall pick, as a WR? Jamarcus Russell like? Couch? Mirer? Mandarich? Leaf?

    Always fun when somebody who clearly has no idea what he is talking about spouts off on football.

  6. And still will have an offense worse than last year.

    Gurley is not a slam dunk improvement on Freeman. Hurst is better than Hooper? Doubtful.

  7. packertruth says:
    March 22, 2020 at 6:33 pm
    Didn’t the Vikings draft Treadwell (instead of Michael Thomas)
    ////////
    Didn’t the Packers draft Tony Mandarich instead of Barry Sanders?

    Hey, this game is fun!!!

  9. packertruth says:
    March 22, 2020 at 6:33 pm
    Didn’t the Vikings draft Treadwell (instead of Michael Thomas) because he was a perfect fit for Teddy’s noodle arm? world-crass.

    —————–
    Yep, Treadwell did not pan out…but considering Michael Thomas was picked in the second round with the 47th pick…every team passed on him at least once…Spielman has definitely had some misses in the first round…but picked up great players like Stefon Diggs in the 5th round, Danielle Hunter in the 3rd round, Eric Kendricks and Dalvin Cook in the second round…Despite all the naysayers, Bridgewater was a great pick with the last pick in the first round…would have been the perfect QB for Zimmer…but one freak injury changed the plan…

