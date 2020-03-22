Report: Raiders were “sniffing around” Tom Brady “as last as this week”

March 22, 2020
The finalists for Tom Brady‘s services were the Chargers and the Buccaneers. Hovering on the fringes were the Raiders.

As the dust settles on Brady’s destination, Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com explains that the Raiders weren’t completely out of the running as Brady closed in on selecting a new home.

Writes Tafur, “The Raiders were indeed sniffing around Brady as late as this week, according to league sources, and while it is true they never made him an offer, some ballpark numbers were made known to him at some point.”

But Tafur points out that fit and finances became the issue, with the Raiders never making it into the category of “serious finalist” and with the Raiders unwilling to commit $50 million guaranteed for 2020 and 2021 because “the game film the last two years just didn’t warrant that in the Raiders’ minds.” (That’s a diplomatic way of saying that Father Time is gaining ground.)

Tafur adds that, if the Raiders had been a “serious finalist” for Brady, they would have begun shopping quarterback Derek Carr. Tafur says, as to Carr, that “even his critics should agree” that he’s a top-16 quarterback.

That’s much easier to say without listing the top 16 quarterbacks. In no particular order, here are 16 quarterbacks who are currently better than Carr: Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Ryan Tannehill, Jimmy Garoppolo, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Josh Allen, Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Kyler Murray. And here are four more, to make it an even 20: Philip Rivers, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Cam Newton. And here are five more I’d consider taking for now and for the future before Carr: Drew Lock, Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Baker Mayfield, Gardner Minshew. And here are five others I’d seriously consider before taking Carr: Teddy Bridgewater, Nick Foles, Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Alex Smith.

Other than that, Carr is a top-16 talent.

“There shouldn’t be any real fallout” from the flirtation with Brady, Tafur explains. For an ordinary quarterback, that would be true. But Carr has wafer-thin skin. He was griping about the public speculation regarding the Raiders possibly adding Brady and dumping Carr, and he surely kept better notes than Ryan Howard regarding anyone in the organization who said anything about playing with Brady (including but not necessarily limited to tackle Trent Brown, running back Josh Jacobs, and receiver Tyrell Williams).

For now, the Raiders have added Marcus Mariota, who will have a chance to do to Carr what Ryan Tannehill did to Mariota. Carr surely will be prickly about that, and he’ll either respond by getting better or inevitably Mariota will play and Carr will end up planting a “for sale” sign on the lawn of the house next door to coach Jon Gruden’s.

13 responses to “Report: Raiders were “sniffing around” Tom Brady “as last as this week”

  1. God, Florio has a serious hatred with Carr, as his previous columns have suggested. Give it a friggin rest

  2. Yeah, we heard that no one wanted Brady. Other than the bunch of teams that did.

    He’d be an upgrade on most of the teams in the league right now, even at 43.

  4. The only thing the Raiders are sniffing is another fourth place finish in that tough division. They have done nothing to improve their team in FA. Mayock is clueless, take it from a Detroit fan – the Raiders Stink! We know what a losing team looks like in Detroit and no one knows better!

  5. The story is not true Peter King said Jon gruden told Tom Brady around the time of the combine they wouldn’t be going after him!

  6. raiderbri100 says:
    March 22, 2020 at 4:09 pm
  10. Life long raider fan here. Yup carr is not good. He plays scared and would rather throw it away on 4th and goal then take a risk, when he does take risks he fumbles on the goal line..he misses the deep options every time because hes so scared of being sacked hed rather check down for loss then hold it for more than 2 seconds. His stats of 70 percent completion are because he doesnt throw beyond 10 yards from line of scrimmage. His 3 to 1 td to int rate is because he refuses to throw the ball when a receiver doesnt have 5 yards separation. Without Jacobs and waller this last year would have been real bad. watch the tape it’s not the wrs its carr who can’t play.

  11. Dunno what the detroit kid is talking about ^

    Raiders almost had a perfect FA period if they came away with Trufant or Slay. A legit #1 Corner is still the biggest need on defense. They revamped the LB room and still kept Morrow and Lee who show potential but havent made the next step yet. Unfortunately they let Joseph walk but they got some solid guys to back up Abrams and Joyner plus even though im not a huge fan of him Erik Harris had a solid year.

    Apparently Dunbar for the Skins is available for a cheap price maybe if we throw a 3rd or 4th round pick at them we can have a solid #1 Corner to build around. The young CBs got better as the season went on to be fair.

    And we got 5 picks in the first 3 rounds of the drafts, Raiders can only go up from here..hopefully.

  12. ganzfromdetroit says:
    March 22, 2020 at 4:21 pm
    The only thing the Raiders are sniffing is another fourth place finish in that tough division. They have done nothing to improve their team in FA. Mayock is clueless, take it from a Detroit fan – the Raiders Stink! We know what a losing team looks like in Detroit and no one knows better!
    ———————————————-

    Yeah, you’re right, we haven’t done anything besides land arguably the best free agent LB (not to mention one of the best coverage LBs in the league), who instantly upgrades our LB corps, and another potential starter in Kwiatkoski. And that’s not even counting Nassib, Collins, etc. for depth. Stick to trolling the Lions.

