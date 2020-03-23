Bears bring back Brent Urban

Getty Images

Defensive end Brent Urban joined the Bears during the 2019 season and the team will have him back for a shot at making the 2020 team as well.

Urban’s wife announced on Twitter that her husband has signed a one-year deal to remain in Chicago. She didn’t reveal any of the other terms of the deal.

Urban signed with the Titans last April and remained with the team until being released when first-round pick Jeffery Simmons returned to action in mid-October. He signed with the Bears a few days later and had 16 tackles in nine games for the NFC North club.

All of those appearances came in a reserve role, but Urban did start all 16 games for the Ravens during the 2018 season. He played 41 games over five seasons in Baltimore overall.