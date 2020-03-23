Bengals bring back Torry McTyer

Getty Images

After bringing in a couple of cornerbacks from Minnesota, the Bengals signed a homegrown one Monday.

The team announced a new deal for unrestricted free agent corner Torry McTyer.

The Bengals signed McTyer off the Chiefs practice squad last September, and played in five games. He was with the Dolphins in 2017 and 2018, playing in 22 games.

The Bengals lost Darqueze Dennard to the Jaguars in free agency, and cut B.W. Webb, replacing them with Vikings free agents Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander.