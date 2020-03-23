Browns owners pledge $1.5 million to COVID-19 relief funds

Getty Images

The Browns owners have pledged $1.5 million to COVID-19 relief funds in Ohio, the team announced Monday.

The Haslam 3 Foundation donated $1 million to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund and $500,000 to the Columbus Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund.

“We are humbled by the tremendous work of people around the world in their efforts to help those impacted by COVID-19 and we wanted to try to positively impact those affected in our own communities of Cleveland and Columbus,” Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a release. “We are grateful for the individuals who are putting others before themselves and for the sacrifices they are making.”

The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund supports the work of public health officials. It provides grants to nonprofit organizations in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga Counties.

The Columbus Foundation’s Emergency Response Fund assists non-profit organizations experiencing challenges in responding to the crisis.