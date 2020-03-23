Caleb Brantley re-signs with Washington

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Caleb Brantley didn’t get tendered as a restricted free agent, but he’ll still be back with Washington.

The team announced on Monday that they have re-signed Brantley. No terms of the deal were announced.

Brantley was a sixth-round choice by the Browns in 2017 and signed with Washington in September 2018. He’s only played eight games during his two years with the team due to injuries, including the ankle injury that limited him to one game during the 2019 season.

Brantley has only picked up one tackle in those limited appearances with the team, but there’s obviously hope that the third time will be the charm for him in Washington.