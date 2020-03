Getty Images

The Cardinals brought back a couple of their own, as they fill in a few more blanks in free agency.

In addition to the previously reported signing of safety/special teamer Chris Banjo, the team announced that they reached a new one-year deal with defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard.

Bullard was claimed off waivers from the Bears last year, playing in nine games and starting six.

The Cardinals added Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips last week.