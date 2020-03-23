Corey Coleman re-signing with Giants

Getty Images

Receiver Corey Coleman is re-signing with the Giants on a one-year deal, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

Coleman, 25, was competing to become the team’s third wideout when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament early in training camp last summer.

The Browns made Coleman the 15th overall choice in 2016. He lasted only two seasons in Cleveland, catching 56 passes for 718 yards and five touchdowns.

The Browns traded him to the Bills in the 2018 preseason, and he spent time with Buffalo and New England without playing a game.

The Giants added him to the practice squad on Oct. 18, 2018, and he appeared in eight games with one start that season. He made five catches for 71 yards.

Coleman also was the Giants’ top kick returner down the stretch in 2018, returning 23 kicks for 598 yards.