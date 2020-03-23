Darius Slay changing to No. 24 to honor Kobe Bryant

Getty Images

Cornerback Darius Slay will be changing more than teams this offseason.

Slay was traded to the Eagles last week and he revealed plans to make a change to the uniform number he wore while with the Lions. Slay said he is turning in his No. 23 and replacing it with No. 24 to honor the late Kobe Bryant, who was born and went to high school in the Philadelphia area.

“I’m going Kobe mode,” Slay said in an Instagram video, via NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “Black mamba. Rest in peace to the GOAT. One of my favorite players. I will look good in 24.”

Slay won’t have to pay another one of the team’s players to facilitate the change. Running back Jordan Howard wore the number last season, but he’s now in Miami after signing with the Dolphins as a free agent.