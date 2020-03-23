DeMarcus Lawrence: Cowboys are going to have to pay Dak Prescott

March 23, 2020
Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has as good a read on quarterback Dak Prescott‘s situation with the Cowboys as anyone.

Lawrence wanted a long-term deal with the team in 2018, which is what Prescott wants now, but got franchise-tagged and never worked out a new contract with the team. He produced another double-digit sack season in 2018, which led to another tag in 2019.

That one was shorter-lived, however, because the Cowboys eventually made him the highest-paid defensive end in the league before the start of last season. That experience leaves Lawrence with the feeling that the Cowboys are going to wind up paying Prescott now or later.

“All the chips are in his hands,” Lawrence said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He will do the same. Just having that pressure on you there is only one thing to do that is to achieve. I feel he is going to do that. . . . He knows the situation and what to prepare for. I feel he is the ultimate leader. Understanding his character, I know Dak is going to be ready for this position. When he thrives there is nothing nobody can say, y’all are going to have to pay him his money.”

The Cowboys offered Prescott a contract worth $33 million a year before using the tag and there’s been no word of other talks since the tag was applied last Monday.

3 responses to “DeMarcus Lawrence: Cowboys are going to have to pay Dak Prescott

  1. He’ll get his money. Jerry always caves. I don’t know why the Cowboys always go through these situations. Everyone knows the end result. Jerry must think it makes him look like a tough negotiator. It doesn’t.

  2. Yeah, let’s make him the highest paid QB in the league Demarcus. Then you can have a team with the highest paid QB, highest paid DL in the league (you), the highest paid RB in the league, the 2nd highest paid WR in the league, the 3rd highest paid right guard in the game along with two other guys each making $10M per season. The Cowboys top eight players count nearly $125M against the cap this year. That’s 62.5% of the entire cap. So yeah, keep giving out big money contracts and you’ll have ten guys making 75% of the cap and the rest of the team making the league minimum. Great idea.

  3. Ultimate leader? How does “the ultimate leader” go 8-8 and fail to motivate a lifeless team to win a game against the Eagles (or even score a single touchdown against them) with the division, and team playoff hopes, on the line?

    Lawrence, Elliott, Prescott – it’s just talk with these guys. I got my numbers, now give me money. Mediocre, nothing results each year and no sniff of a title. As a lifelong Cowboys fan, these guys are just wasting everyone’s time.

