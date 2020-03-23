Deshaun Watson quotes Drake: Iconic duos rip and split at the seams

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reacted to the DeAndre Hopkins trade on Twitter last week by writing “this is crazy” and adding that he’s “not sure how you thank someone who has done so much for you and your career.”

Watson has otherwise avoided commenting on the trade and a tweet on Monday doesn’t make explicit reference to Hopkins, but it’s hard not to read a reflection on his current mindset into his choice of lyrics from Drake. The song is called “Emotionless” and the portion Watson posted seems to reference things with the team.

“I don’t know how I’ma make it out of here clean. Can’t even keep track of who plays for the other team. Iconic duos rip and split at the seams,” Watson wrote.

The Texans can exercise their fifth-year option on Watson’s contract this offseason and it is unlikely that they will decline to do that even if Watson is less than thrilled about the team’s recent roster moves. Anything beyond that would take some buy in from Watson, which may make any further comments from the quarterback worth watching.