Deshaun Watson quotes Drake: Iconic duos rip and split at the seams

Posted by Josh Alper on March 23, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT
Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reacted to the DeAndre Hopkins trade on Twitter last week by writing “this is crazy” and adding that he’s “not sure how you thank someone who has done so much for you and your career.”

Watson has otherwise avoided commenting on the trade and a tweet on Monday doesn’t make explicit reference to Hopkins, but it’s hard not to read a reflection on his current mindset into his choice of lyrics from Drake. The song is called “Emotionless” and the portion Watson posted seems to reference things with the team.

“I don’t know how I’ma make it out of here clean. Can’t even keep track of who plays for the other team. Iconic duos rip and split at the seams,” Watson wrote.

The Texans can exercise their fifth-year option on Watson’s contract this offseason and it is unlikely that they will decline to do that even if Watson is less than thrilled about the team’s recent roster moves. Anything beyond that would take some buy in from Watson, which may make any further comments from the quarterback worth watching.

12 responses to “Deshaun Watson quotes Drake: Iconic duos rip and split at the seams

  2. Next offseason, Jon Gruden will be calling BOB and trying to get Deshaun Watson when he inevitably wants out of this organization.

    Never disliked the Texans until the last year or two of BOB. Ownership and other executives have been accused of making racist and disrespectful comments towards their own players. Then letting BOB loose to do all these trades is going to do them in. He spent 3 1sts (Tytus and Tunsil) and a 2nd (Scharping) last year on the OL and it was barely better. They could have just kept Duane Brown? Now they’re going to have to pay Tunsil.
    Then trading Clowney for a low 3rd to the Seahawks? If you were trying to win, why not keep Clowney to pair with Watt and Mercilus with Hopkins and Watson to try and win a Super Bowl last year? You paid half of his salary this season anyway for him to not play for you! Then let Clowney walk this offseason and get a 3rd compensatory pick for him in 2021. You would be getting a low 3rd either way, so why not have the value of an impact player actually play for you if you’re going to pay him anyway?

    Then the Hopkins trade. I don’t need to say anymore about that. This team is going downhill fast and if I’m Watson, I want to get off the sinking ship before I go down with it.

  3. Yeah that was surprising. Watson is talented and top 10 for sure, but is he ready to make that jump from ‘plays good with elite receiving talent’ to ‘plays elite despite the talent around him’ (ala, Brady, Rodgers, Manning, Favre, etc)

  4. First time in team history we have a franchise quarterback and BoB screws it up. The owners, coach and GM need to be run out of town.

  qckappa says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:10 pm
    Move on Watson! The Texan power brokers don’t make good decisions
    ———————-
    Move on Houston. Watson holds the ball too long and will never get it done.

  8. Bill O Brien was, is, and will always be the definition of incompetence.

    The Texans are good enough to post mediocre winning seasons, but if you watch enough of their games, even prior to Watson, the guy (BOB) gets outcoached. Expect a 9-7 or 8-8 season.

  9. I’m still in shock over the trade of Hopkins! Then, I can’t believe the Texans didn’t get more in return. I still wonder how BOB keeps his job. Then you have to feel sorry for Deshaun Watson, not to mention his physicked. This is not how you build a winner. I couldn’t blame Watson if he wanted out of Houston.

  10. “And Watson has won…what, exactly?”
    ______________

    And what have they won under Bill O’Brien who predates Watson?

  12. Watson needs to a Kirk Cousins and not accept any Texans offer and ask to be set free.

