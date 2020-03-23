Devin McCourty talks up Jarrett Stidham

Posted by Mike Florio on March 23, 2020, 11:53 AM EDT
A generation after circumstances thrust a second-year quarterback into the New England starting lineup, it may be happening again. Is Jarrett Stidham ready for the job?

Teammate Devin McCourty thinks Stidham is.

“To me, the best thing for Stiddy was that he had to go against our defense every week,” McCourty said on his podcast Sunday, via ESPN.com. “He didn’t have it easy. I love his poise. I would be faking a blitz sometimes and we’d make eye contact and he’d just start smiling and laughing.”

Stidham, a fourth-round pick from Auburn, spent his rookie year working away from the spotlight, with no one knowing what the Patriots truly think of him. McCourty thinks plenty of him.

“To me, there were weeks where he was just on-point,” McCourty said. “And those were some of our best weeks as a defense, mainly because Stiddy ate us up in practice leading up to the game, and I think put more pressure on us. So I really admire just how hard he works, and then I’ve got to know him off the field as well. He’s a really good guy. Young guy, but very mature. He’s married. I think the Stidhams are going to be in New England for a long time.”

Stidham will compete with veteran Brian Hoyer, who has returned for his third stint in New England. The Patriots apparently aren’t looking for anyone else at this point. Then again, they won’t be tipping their hand in that regard until it’s time to play the card.

15 responses to “Devin McCourty talks up Jarrett Stidham

  1. As a Viking fan that’s had crappy QB’s talked up over the past decade or two I can honestly say ‘Welcome to hell’!

  2. …..exited to see what’s cooking’ in NE.
    …..and i’m so proud of The Greatest Dynasty In NFL History.

    #oftencopiedneverduplicated

  3. Belichick loves this kid. There is a reason he is willing to move on from the GOAT.

    Be afraid.

  4. With McDaniels and Hoyer to help him along, this kid is set up pretty well. I hope he has a good year.

  5. This is really exciting. So rare to see any Pats player or veteran talk someone up like this, let alone a rookie.

    I think BB and McDaniels were very impressed last August, as was I (which likely explains the tepid contract negotiation with Brady from BB), including watching Jakobi Meyers shred defenses. I can only imagine what it would look like with all starters available, everyone moving in one direction, no ego from Stidham, and him benefitting from proper gameplans that won’t get hijacked in the huddle by the QB.

    I was impressed with Brady, JimmyG and Stidham. All 3 had the same things:

    1. Control of the huddle
    2. Confidence
    3. Going through the progressions based on the defense (no binkies!)

    Brady lost #3 last season with the Binky Addiction creeping back in.

  Frazier28/7 says:
    March 23, 2020 at 12:14 pm

    As a Viking fan that’s had crappy QB’s talked up over the past decade or two I can honestly say ‘Welcome to hell’!

    8

    4

    ——————–

    Yes, it’s always good to compare oranges to apples. Are you trying to tell us the GM and Coach and the environment in Minny is the same as it is in NE?

    LOL!

  7. “Belichick loves this kid. There is a reason he is willing to move on from the GOAT.

    Be afraid.”

    Belicheck also re-signed Brian Hoyer, who’s as bad a QB as there is in the league, so I wouldn’t be all-in on Belicheck’s QB evaluation skills.

  8. Unreal .apparently everyone who puts on a pats uniform is the next greatest player in the league.

  11. Exactly how many Championships has Belichek won without Brady?

    There isn’t a qualified NFL starting QB on the Patriots roster.

    I’m not afraid.

  12. “Belicheck also re-signed Brian Hoyer, who’s as bad a QB as there is in the league, so I wouldn’t be all-in on Belicheck’s QB evaluation skills.”

    While Belichick told Hoyer he would have a chance to compete for the starting job, his real value is that he knows the playbook and knows a lot about other teams. He’s a good mentor for the younger guys and has done well on the scout team.

  13. Contrary to some delusional “fans” who think QB greatness grows on trees or that Belichik has some midas touch for QBs, the sad reality is that Patriots will most likely be mired in mediocrity at the position for some time.

  14. 2

    ======================

    gtodriver says:

    Exactly how many Championships has Belichek won without Brady?

  15. The pride of Stephenville Jarrett stidham! I’m pulling for the kid its all their for him he just has to grab it and not let go.

