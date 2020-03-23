Devin McCourty talks up Jarrett Stidham

Getty Images

A generation after circumstances thrust a second-year quarterback into the New England starting lineup, it may be happening again. Is Jarrett Stidham ready for the job?

Teammate Devin McCourty thinks Stidham is.

“To me, the best thing for Stiddy was that he had to go against our defense every week,” McCourty said on his podcast Sunday, via ESPN.com. “He didn’t have it easy. I love his poise. I would be faking a blitz sometimes and we’d make eye contact and he’d just start smiling and laughing.”

Stidham, a fourth-round pick from Auburn, spent his rookie year working away from the spotlight, with no one knowing what the Patriots truly think of him. McCourty thinks plenty of him.

“To me, there were weeks where he was just on-point,” McCourty said. “And those were some of our best weeks as a defense, mainly because Stiddy ate us up in practice leading up to the game, and I think put more pressure on us. So I really admire just how hard he works, and then I’ve got to know him off the field as well. He’s a really good guy. Young guy, but very mature. He’s married. I think the Stidhams are going to be in New England for a long time.”

Stidham will compete with veteran Brian Hoyer, who has returned for his third stint in New England. The Patriots apparently aren’t looking for anyone else at this point. Then again, they won’t be tipping their hand in that regard until it’s time to play the card.