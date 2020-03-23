Dolphins let season ticket holders defer payments

Getty Images

The Dolphins are the latest NFL team to ease the costs for their season ticket holders as job losses mount amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins are giving their season ticket holders the option of deferring payments.

Several NFL teams have extended their deadlines for season ticket payments in anticipation of some fans saying they simply can’t afford them right now. For the NFL, the start of the regular season is still almost six months off, so the league has time to hammer out any details while other sports league scramble to adjust.

Unlike other NFL teams, the Dolphins treat season tickets like a monthly subscription package that comes with both the tickets to the games and offseason events, but the major draw is the games. This year the Dolphins have seven regular season home games because they gave up one game to play in London.