Emmanuel Sanders can become first to play in Super Bowl for four franchises

When Emmanuel Sanders signed with the Saints, he put himself in a position to do something unique in NFL history: Sanders can become the first player ever to play in the Super Bowl for four different franchises.

Sanders played in Super Bowl XLV with the Steelers, Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos and Super Bowl LIV with the 49ers. Now he’s with the Saints, who are among the favorites to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LV.

No player has ever played in the Super Bowl with four different franchises, but Sanders is among eight who have played in the Super Bowl with three. Preston Pearson, Ted Hendricks, Bill Romanowski, Rod Woodson, Darrien Gordon, Harry Swayne and Joe Jurevicius are the others.

No matter where he’s been, Sanders has been a part of winning teams. And there’s every reason to believe he’ll be on a winning team again this year in New Orleans.