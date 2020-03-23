Falcons could field an offense with 11 first-round draft picks

Getty Images

The Falcons signed former first-round draft pick Laquon Treadwell over the weekend, and that gives them an opportunity to do something unprecedented: Put 11 former first-round picks on the field together.

Atlanta’s offense now has 11 first rounders who could play simultaneously. A lineup the Falcons could realistically field during a game this season looks like this:

Quarterback: Matt Ryan

Running back: Todd Gurley

Wide receivers: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Laquon Treadwell

Tight end: Hayden Hurst

Tackles: Jake Matthews, James Carpenter

Guards: Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary

Center: Alex Mack

Whether the Falcons actually line up with that 11 remains to be seen, but no team has ever put together a starting offense with 11 former first-round picks. This year’s Falcons could be the first.