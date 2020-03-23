Falcons restructure contracts for cap space

Getty Images

The Falcons weren’t in great salary cap shape before the start of free agency, and had to shed some contracts including Devonta Freeman and Desmond Trufant.

Then they made a pair of big splashes, as they made quick deals for pass-rusher Dante Fowler Jr. and Todd Gurley.

Now comes the accounting.

Via Jeff Schultz of TheAthletic.com, the Falcons have restructured the contracts of three players to save some salary cap space.

Quarterback Matt Ryan, left tackle Jake Matthews, and defensive end Allen Bailey shuffled some money around to create short-term space.

Of course, that pushes bigger hits into future years, but if swinging big doesn’t work this year, the future will likely look very different in Atlanta anyway.