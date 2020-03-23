Former NFL player, scout Ron Marciniak dies at 85

Getty Images

Ron Marciniak, a former NFL player and scout, died Monday morning, the Ravens announced. Marciniak was 85.

Washington made Marciniak a seventh-round choice in 1955. He played only one season, appearing in 12 games with two starts.

He made his name as a scout.

He worked for the Cowboys, Browns and Ravens. Marciniak was a longtime Southwest scout for the Ravens and coined the phrase, “Play like a Raven,” which coach John Harbaugh still uses.

“In Baltimore and throughout the NFL, Ron was a skilled evaluator, and his common-sense approach to scouting players is something we continue to value today,” Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said in the statement. “I will miss Ron very much and think about him as one of my greatest early influences in the league.”

Marciniak was head coach at Dayton from 1973-76.