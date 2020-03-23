Giants agree to terms on one-year deal with Dion Lewis

Getty Images

It didn’t take Dion Lewis to find a new home.

The Titans released the running back on March 12. He agreed to terms with the Giants on a one-year deal Monday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

Lewis, 29, spent the past two seasons in Tennessee, complementing Derrick Henry. He played all 32 games with eight starts and had 293 touches for 1,290 yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles made Lewis a fifth-round choice in 2011, and he played two seasons in Philadelphia and three in New England before signing with Mike Vrabel’s Titans.

In his seven-year career, Lewis has 710 touches for 3,591 yards and 18 touchdowns.