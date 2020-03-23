James Burgess returns to the Jets

Getty Images

After briefly testing free agency, linebacker James Burgess will return to the Jets.

Burgess is signing a one-year deal to play for the Jets again this year, agent Drew Rosenhaus tells PFT.

Last season Burgess opened the year on the Jets’ practice squad but was promoted to the active roster in October and ended up starting the last 10 games of the season.

The 26-year-old Burgess has bounced around the league since he went undrafted in 2016, spending time with the Dolphins, Chargers, Ravens, Jaguars, Browns and Dolphins again. But he found some stability as a starter for the Jets last year, and now he’ll stay in town.