Jeremiah Attaochu reaches agreement on one-year deal with Broncos

The Broncos have reached agreement on a one-year deal with linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Attaochu, 27, originally signed with the Broncos on Oct. 1 after Bradley Chubb tore an anterior crucicate ligament. He will compete for playing time as a reserve behind Chubb and Von Miller.

Attaochu played 12 games with five starts last season. He made 21 tackles, a fumble recovery and 3.5 sacks.

Attaochu was with the Chiefs in training camp in 2019, but Kansas City cut him out of training camp.

He spent his first four seasons with the Chargers after they made him a second-round choice in 2014. He went to the Jets for one year.

In his six seasons, Attaochu has appeared in 61 games with 18 starts and has made 113 tackles and 15.5 sacks.