Jets closing in on deal with Jordan Jenkins

Jordan Jenkins led the Jets in sacks during the 2019 season and it looks like he’ll be back for another spin in 2020.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the Jets are closing in on a deal that will keep Jenkins on the roster. It is expected to be a one-year deal.

Jenkins was a 2016 third-round pick and he’s played in 60 games and made 50 starts over his first four seasons. He only had 5.5 sacks in his first two years, but has had 15 in the last two and posted a career-high eight sacks in his first year under defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

The Jets saw another outside linebacker leave when Brandon Copeland signed with the Patriots and that may leave them in the market for further help at the position this offseason.