Jets donate $1 million to United Way’s COVID-19 relief efforts

Getty Images

The Jets are one of the latest NFL teams to announce a donation to help COVID-19 relief efforts around the country.

Jets CEO Christopher Johnson announced in a statement that the team is donating $1 million to the United Way. The donation will be split among three different funds established by the organization.

“The United Way continues to improve lives around the world and we need community-based organizations more than ever at this moment,” Johnson said. “Everyone has been impacted by this invisible enemy and the United Way is meeting it head-on at home, helping those disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the outbreak.”

The United Way of New York City’s COVID-19 Community Fund, the United Way of Northern New Jersey’s ALICE Recovery Fund and United Way of Long Island’s United Together: A Response Fund for COVID-19 are all designed to help families, children and other vulnerable populations face the challenges created by the current situation.