Jets, Jordan Jenkins agree on one-year deal

Getty Images

Word on Monday was that the Jets were closing in on a new deal with linebacker Jordan Jenkins and the two sides were able to wrap things up before the day was out.

According to multiple reports, Jenkins will return to the team on a one-year, $5 million deal.

Jenkins is coming off a career-high eight sacks during the 2019 season and was reportedly looking for a bigger commitment than that in order to return to the team. The open market didn’t bring what he was looking for, however, and he’ll be back with a chance to hit the market again in 2021.

Jenkins joins cornerback Brian Poole, linebacker James Burgess, cornerback Arthur Maulet and linebacker Neville Hewitt as free agents that the Jets have retained this offseason.