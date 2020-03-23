Jimmy Smith returning to Ravens on one-year deal

Getty Images

Cornerback Jimmy Smith is returning to the Ravens on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Smith ranks 66th on PFT’s top 100 free agents list.

Smith, 31, has spent his entire career in Baltimore since the Ravens made him a first-round choice in 2011.

He has appeared in 107 games and started 83. Smith has made 329 tackles, 14 interceptions and 70 pass breakups.

Smith had a knee issue last season and played nine games with five starts. He made 30 tackles, a sack and an interception.

He played 19 snaps in the postseason loss to the Titans with a pass breakup.