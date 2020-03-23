Jordan Ta’amu joins the Chiefs from the XFL

Getty Images

Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu is making the jump from one of the best teams in the XFL to the best team in the NFL.

According to agent Kenny Zuckerman, Ta’amu has signed with the Chiefs.

Ta’amu did well as both as runner and a passer for the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL. The BattleHawks drew thousands to the Dome at America’s Center in a pair of home games during five weeks of XFL action, with local residents thrilled to get pro football back in St. Louis.

Ta’amu finished third in the league with 1,050 passing yards. He was seventh in the league with 217 rushing yards.

Undrafted in 2019, the former Mississippi spent a few weeks in August with the Texans.