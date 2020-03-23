Kyle Allen on his way to Washington

Getty Images

The Panthers have traded a quarterback, but not the one that’s been linked with a potential move to another team this month.

Carolina signed P.J. Walker on Monday and the arrival of the former XFLer left them with five quarterbacks on their roster. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they’ve alleviated that issue by trading Kyle Allen to Washington for a fifth-round pick.

The move reunites Allen with former Panthers and current Washington head coach Ron Rivera. Rivera installed Allen as the starter last year after Cam Newton was shut down with a Lisfranc injury and he went on to start 12 games before giving way to Will Grier.

In addition to Walker and Grier, the Panthers also have Newton and the recently signed Teddy Bridgewater on the roster. Newton is the Panthers quarterback whose name has been linked with a trade most regularly, including the Panthers’ announcement that he’s free to seek a deal on his own.

Allen also started one game in 2018 and has gone 323-of-520 for 3,322 yards, 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He joins Dwayne Haskins, Josh Woodrum and Alex Smith on the roster in Washington.