Kyle Rudolph donates 82,000 meals, hopes to raise money for 600,000 in all

Getty Images

Vikings right end Kyle Rudolph always takes great care of his community. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rudolph and his family will donate 82,000 meals to those most affected by the adjustments to daily life resulting from the outbreak.

“Growing up, I never had to worry about not having meals if we didn’t have school, and that’s not the case for a lot of kids around our community,” Rudolph told Vikings.com. “There’s a lot of families who are going without meals because mom and/or dad aren’t able to work right now . . . so we wanted to do something here for the families in our community that we know are being directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The chosen number of meals wasn’t a coincidence.

“What better way than to kick it off with 82,000 meals?” Rudolph said. “We kind of like the number 82 in our house, so we thought that would be a great way to get this started, with a goal of much more. We have unbelievable support from a few people who have always been behind us through different hospital initiatives that we’ve done, and they’re right there behind us helping us with this.”

Rudolph’s goal is 600,000 meals, which will require him to raise $200,000. You can make a donation to the effort here.

Other current and former Vikings are engaging in their own efforts to raise money, including Chad Greenway, Adam Thielen, and Anthony Barr.

There are plenty of worthwhile charities that are helping folks in need during these turbulent times. We salute everyone for their efforts, and we encourage you to support a charity of your choice.