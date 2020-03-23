Mariota gets $7.5 million salary, potential for much more in incentives

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 23, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT
Marcus Mariota has signed an incentive-laden contract with the Raiders that pays him like the backup he is — unless he can win the starting job, and play well.

The Raiders gave Mariota a two-year, $17.6 million deal that includes a $7.5 million fully guaranteed base salary in 2020, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Where it gets interesting is in the potential for incentives: Mariota can make $2.4 million if he plays 60 percent of the Raiders’ offensive snaps in 2020, plus another $1.5 million in per-game playing time and win incentives and $2 million in postseason incentives.

In 2021, Mariota has $10 million in incentives available and a $12 million salary escalator.

What this all means is that Mariota can cash in if he does to Derek Carr what Ryan Tannehill did to Mariota last year: Unseat him for the starting job, and then play well enough to lead the team to the playoffs.

Mariota’s contract is nowhere near what most would have expected for him a year ago, when he was heading into the final season of his rookie contract. If Mariota had played well last year he would have cashed in this year, but instead it was Tannehill who got a big contract. Now Mariota has signed a backup’s contract that has the potential to get a lot better, if he plays and plays well.

10 responses to “Mariota gets $7.5 million salary, potential for much more in incentives

  1. $7.5 mil to be a backup. Wow. Plus incentives if he actually gets to play a good deal (takes over job)

  2. Mariota can work from home and still out-produce Carr.

    For the uninitiated, Derek ranked bottom-8 in

    red zone turnovers,
    points per red zone trip,
    red zone TD to INT ratio,
    aggressive throw percentage,
    yards to the sticks left after completions,
    air yards per target,
    play action pass damage,
    and points per game.

    The Raiders had five Pro Bowl talents on offense around him.

    He’s an analytical nightmare, but his completion percentage is pretty.

  3. crazy the first two picks of the 2015 draft didn’t get second contracts..I still think Jameis can be fixed…hell cut the Int in half and he’d be a legend

  4. I remember Mike Mayock really liking MM coming out of college and after 5 years of watching MM, Mayock and Gruden went after him on day 1 of FA…the future may show he was the best qb in 2015 to draft (just not that high) if he does light it up… We all know the rest of those 2015 drafted has flamed out!

  8. What a joke this franchise is, I honestly don’t know who is the worst team in the NFL. It’s definitely between the Raiders, Bengals and most definitely the 63 year losing Lions. At least the Raiders are kind of headed in the right direction (barely) the Lions just continue to run themselves into the ground.

  9. This means nothing – Teddy Bridgewater had the same deal with Saints last year at $7.25m. Even Chase Daniel got $6m from the Bears and has he ever started a game?

  10. Even Chase Daniel got $6m from the Bears and has he ever started a game?

    _________________________

    Chase Daniel got $10 million for two years from the Bears and he started many games including one where he shredded your pathetic Lions. Now he’s your back QB (3 years for $13 million) and will be starting as soon as Stafford’s “healed” broken back gives out again. LoL!

