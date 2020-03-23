Mike Evans calls it “surreal” to be Tom Brady’s teammate

Getty Images

It still feels strange to type the words “Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.”

And that same feeling applies to his new teammates.

Via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times, Bucs wideout Mike Evans expressed his surprise and admiration while playing Fortnite on the Twitch live-stream app.

“It’s surreal,” Evans said. “He’s about to be my quarterback, man. I know you don’t know football like that, but I’ve played six years in the NFL, and I haven’t been to the playoffs yet. Tom Brady has won six Super Bowls.”

Evans has always supported former quarterback Jameis Winston and no one wants to slight an old friend, but they all know their football lives have changed significantly in the last week.

And that’s going to take some time to get used to.