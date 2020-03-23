Mike Evans calls it “surreal” to be Tom Brady’s teammate

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 23, 2020, 8:23 AM EDT
Getty Images

It still feels strange to type the words “Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.”

And that same feeling applies to his new teammates.

Via Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times, Bucs wideout Mike Evans expressed his surprise and admiration while playing Fortnite on the Twitch live-stream app.

It’s surreal,” Evans said. “He’s about to be my quarterback, man. I know you don’t know football like that, but I’ve played six years in the NFL, and I haven’t been to the playoffs yet. Tom Brady has won six Super Bowls.”

Evans has always supported former quarterback Jameis Winston and no one wants to slight an old friend, but they all know their football lives have changed significantly in the last week.

And that’s going to take some time to get used to.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Mike Evans calls it “surreal” to be Tom Brady’s teammate

  1. Remember when an old over-the-hill Randy Moss joined up with Brady late in his career? Anyone could have signed Moss. Nobody wanted him. He was way past his prime. Well, he and Brady teamed up to shatter NFL receiving records. Brady will study what each of his receivers can do (he probably already has), and he’ll have a lot of ideas of how to get these guys into the end zone. Brady will love Evans because he doesn’t need to be wide open. Evans will love Brady because the ball be be thrown early, and right on target.

  3. Bring in Antonio Brown and TB12 will have a very scary offense. Not sure how good the O-Line is. Not sure how good the Buc defense is.

  5. For any fantasy football players in here I’d HIGHLY recommend getting both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans this year, because if Tampa’s lack of a run game last season was any indication both of those dudes are probably in for career receiving seasons with Brady at the helm.

  6. Well, he and Brady teamed up to shatter NFL receiving records. Brady will study what each of his receivers can do (he probably already has), and he’ll have a lot of ideas of how to get these guys into the end zone. Brady will love Evans because he doesn’t need to be wide open.
    _____________________________

    How old was Brady then? People have convinced themselves last year never happened. Brady is done and father time will remain undefeated.

  7. As the season progresses, Evans might wish he was still teammates with Jameis? The point being, don’t be so ready to jump on the hype train. Brady and TB might be a great match. But Brady will be 43, not the player he once was, going to a whole new scene, with a suspect O-line in front of him. Let’s wait and see how it all works out…or doesn’t?!

  8. It has to be a thrill for Tampa Bay’s players, just as it is for golfers playing in a foursome with Tiger for the first time, or Jack in his playing days, or as if Ted Williams had been traded, or Mantle, or suddenly playing with Jordan or Lebron. Brady is THE GOAT… how could having him suddenly on your team NOT be surreal for the Bucs players? Whether he’s past his prime or not, just being able to talk football with the guy has to be immensely thrilling, as it should be. I sure hope the NFL season takes place this year, on time. Stay home, people, and let’s get through this damned virus as quickly and safely as possible….

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!