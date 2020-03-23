Patriots releasing kicker Stephen Gostkowski

If the Patriots will let Tom Brady walk, they’ll let anybody walk.
According to Jim McBride of the Boston Globe, the Patriots are cutting kicker Stephen Gostkowski today.
The 36-year-old Gostkowski was the guy who replaced Adam Vinatieri, and he held that job for 14 years, was a part of three Super Bowl titles, and left as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.
He missed most of last year with a hip injury, and they apparently elected to save the money rather than bring the four-time Pro Bowler back. The move clears $3.5 million in cap space.