Patriots signing safety Cody Davis

Getty Images

The Patriots are still working through the building an offense and a defense thing, but they’re stocking up on special teamers.

According to a tweet from his agent, Jaguars safety Cody Davis is signing with the Patriots.

Davis spent the last two years with the Jaguars, after playing his first five with the Rams. He has five starts on defense in his career.

The Patriots are currently trying to figure out how to rebuild from the departure of Tom Brady and the exodus (mostly to Detroit and Miami) of many other key parts, but keeping their special teams core strong has always been one of Bill Belichick’s priorities.