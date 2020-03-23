Peyton Manning turns down Monday Night Football, again

Posted by Mike Florio on March 23, 2020, 4:50 PM EDT
ESPN once again made a run at Peyton Manning for Monday Night Football. And Manning stiff-armed them, again.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Manning has declined an opportunity to serve as lead analyst on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

ESPN never put together a specific financial package for Manning because it never got to that point. Manning, per Marchand, simply isn’t ready to commit to the weekly grind of travel, preparation, and execution.

The inability of ESPN to secure Al Michaels’ services from NBC also may have been a factor. Manning surely won’t want to enter a broadcast booth without someone he regards to be among the very best at handling football play-by-play.

ESPN’s pursuit of Manning likely isn’t over, in part because ESPN keeps coming back to Manning on nearly an annual basis. If/when Monday Night Football slides from ESPN back to sister company ABC in 2022 (when Michaels will be a free agent), that could be the moment Manning chooses to enter the fray, given the larger platform and the iconic relationship between three-letter network and prime-time football on the first day of the work week.

  2. Sitting at home with zero agenda and zero worries can do wonders for a person. Let the man enjoy retirement just a little longer.

  3. I hate to break it to y’all at ESPN, but you and Monday Night Football are just not that big a deal.

  4. I think Manning has gotten a good taste of the challenges of football color guy with his Peyton’s Places bits on ESPN. Its hard to be good as a football color guy; only a few are truly loved by fans. Most are tolerated. He also sees all the unflattering Booger meme’s and realizes that vindictiveness could be turned on him if he is not as entertaining as Romo. Why take on the headache?

    He wants to be a GM. I suggest he go get a job with the Eagles, Ravens, or Chiefs. Those guys teach the talent evaluation side well.

  5. Al is great but we can’t count on many more years from him. He’s not over the hill but he’s at the crest.

  7. With Peyton Manning turning down MNF, this means I could be back in the booth with Joe to break down every obvious thing that occurs during the game.

  8. One way or another, I get the feeling that we’ll be seeing him during the next football season, regardless. It’s not like he needs a side hustle with that insurance gig.

