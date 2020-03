Quinnen Williams’ court appearance on gun charge delayed

Getty Images

Courts in New York are limited to essential business right now due to regulations put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19 and that mean Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams will have to reschedule his first court appearance on a gun charge.

Williams was arrested at LaGuardia Airport earlier this month because a handgun was found in his carry-on luggage and was set for a court appearance on March 25 in Queens County criminal court. Williams’ attorney Alex Spiro told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News¬†that the hearing has been delayed and no new date is known at this point.

Spiro said at the time of Williams’ arrest that there was “allegedly a technical issue with the manner in which the lawfully owned firearm was stored” and that they expected a quick resolution. Williams’ gun was registered in Alabama, but not in New York.

Williams had 28 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 13 games during his rookie season.