Los Angeles Rams

After much adoo about something, the Rams unveiled their new logo and colors Monday. The makeover was four years in the making, since the Rams moved back to Los Angeles from St. Louis.

The team said in a news release that the “new look affirms the team’s commitment to respecting the past, while representing the future.”

The Rams unveiled two logos with a Rams horn at the heart of both — a L.A. monogram designed with an intertwined horn and “a modern take on the iconic ‘Rams Head.’” The team’s new colors are famed blue and yellow, a spinoff of their throwback royal blue and gold.

The Rams call the hues “Rams Royal” and “Sol.”

They have done away with the navy blue, light gold and white look, a scheme from in 2000 when the Rams still called St. Louis home.

“We always looked at blue and yellow and white; we looked at a wide range of things around that as accent colors,” Kevin Demoff, the Rams chief operating officer, said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “But at the end of the day, that was one place we knew our fans weren’t going to compromise.”

Two weeks ago, someone leaked what the Rams now confirm was a specialty hat made by New Era specifically for the NFL draft. Let’s just say it did not receive rave reviews on social media.

The Rams were “caught off guard” by the leak, according to Thiry, and insist it was a design they turned down multiple times.

“It’s not a hat I would buy or we would ever want in the marketplace, but we didn’t get much of a say in that,” Demoff said. “[That hat] was a terrible first introduction to where we are headed, but there’s nothing we can do about how that came to be.”