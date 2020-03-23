Ravens agree to terms on one-year deal with Anthony Levine

Getty Images

The Ravens agreed to terms on a one-year deal with defensive back Anthony Levine Sr., Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports.

It means the team is getting its special teams captain back.

Levine, who turns 33 this week, has spent all eight of his seasons with the Ravens. He has played more than 300 snaps in six of the past seven seasons.

He played 167 snaps on defense and 310 on special teams last season and made 14 tackles.

In his eight seasons, Levine has appeared in 114 games with three starts. He has 130 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and 15 pass breakups.