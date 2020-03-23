Report: Dolphins discussed deal with Jadeveon Clowney early in free agency

Getty Images

Jadeveon Clowney wasn’t interested in being traded to the Dolphins last year and the team’s reported overtures to him as a free agent this year were also unsuccessful.

Clowney opted not to sign his franchise tag in order to go to Miami last year, which meant that a deal the Texans discussed with the Dolphins was scrapped and he was sent to the Seahawks instead. That lack of interest didn’t stop the Dolphins from turning back to Clowney this month, however.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the team discussed a deal with Clowney that would have paid him an annual average salary of $17 million per year. Clowney was looking for more, which led the Dolphins to change course.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports there was not a formal offer for Clowney and notes they have signed Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah to play on the edge of their defense for less than $17 million in salary for the 2020 season.

Clowney hasn’t found anyone to hit his asking price yet and remains the top-ranked defensive player on PFT’s list of the available free agents. That may result in a return to Seattle for another year with an eye on hitting the market again in 2021.