Report: Stefon Diggs’ tweet got ball rolling on trade

Getty Images

When Stefon Diggs tweeted “it’s time for a new beginning” and followed it up with another tweet saying “something’s going to happen” last Monday, it was seen by some as a sign that Diggs knew a trade was about to go down.

According to a report from Albert Breer of SI.com, however, it was actually the other way around. Breer reports that Diggs’ first tweet led to teams calling the Vikings to see about a deal for the wideout.

That group included the Bills, who reached out to the Vikings a little more than an hour after Diggs’ first tweet. The Bills had discussed a possible Diggs trade with the Vikings last season before being put off by the high price tag. The Vikings initially asked for a third-round pick as part of the package, but the teams went back and forth and settled on the Bills trading first-, fifth- and sixth-round picks this year and a fourth-round pick next year for Diggs and a seventh-rounder.

Breer adds that the Patriots were among the early suitors for Diggs, but backed off after franchising Joe Thuney and getting a growing impression that Tom Brady would be headed elsewhere. That’s just what happened, which may have helped Diggs wind up elsewhere in the AFC East.