Report: Trent Williams still a possibility for Browns

Two weeks after Washington gave Trent Williams permission to seek a trade, the left tackle remains a member of the team that drafted him fourth overall in 2010.

The Browns remain interested, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports, but Williams and/or Washington will have to lower their asking price. The higher the choice the Browns would surrender, the longer-term deal they would want.

Williams is under contract for $10.85 million in 2020 and $12.5 million in 2021, but he has made known his desire for a long-term deal.

The Browns saw Joe Thomas retire after the 2017 season and still are trying to replace him.

Williams, 31, had Bill Callahan as his position coach in Washington for four seasons (not counting 2019 when Williams didn’t play). Callahan now coaches in Cleveland.

The Browns, with former General Manager John Dorsey, tried to trade for Williams at the October deadline.