Reports: Jaguars adding Cassius Marsh on one-year deal

Getty Images

In addition to defensive tackle Al Woods, the Jacksonville Jaguars are also adding defensive end Cassius Marsh to their front seven, according to multiple reports.

Marsh is signing a one-year deal with the team that includes $600,000 is guaranteed money, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

Marsh can play both defensive end and outside linebacker depending on the scheme and is best deployed as a situational pass rusher. Marsh played in 16 games for the Arizona Cardinals last season after being released by the Seattle Seahawks at the end of training camp. He made three starts and recorded 36 tackles and 2.5 sacks last year for Arizona.

Marsh was coming off a career-best 5.5 sacks the year before with the San Francisco 49ers.

Marsh was a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2014 and spent three seasons with the team before being traded to the New England Patriots. Marsh spent just nine games in New England before being released and moving on to San Francisco. He’s appeared in 84 career games with eight starts. He’s recorded 159 tackles, 14.0 sacks and four forced fumbles.