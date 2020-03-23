Saints re-sign Noah Spence

Getty Images

Noah Spence was a late addition to the Saints roster last season, but he’ll have a chance for a longer stay this year.

According to multiple reports, Spence has re-signed with the Saints.

Spence joined New Orleans in December last year after spending a couple of months with Washington. He didn’t appear in any games with the Saints, but had three tackles and a sack in seven appearances with Washington.

Spence was a 2016 second-round pack by the Buccaneers and had 5.5 sacks in his rookie season, but only added one more over the next two seasons and failed to make Tampa’s roster out of camp last year.